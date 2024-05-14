Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mental health nurse told the inquest into the sudden death of Portadown man Daniel McConville her assessment of him on arrival to Maghaberry Prison was a “paper exercise” and she had never met him.

Mr McConville was found unresponsive in his cell at the prison on August 29, 2018. He had been a remand prisoner awaiting trial and entered the prison three months earlier.

Daniel McConville. Picture: family image

Family members of Daniel McConville were in attendance during Monday’s hearing at Armagh courthouse when it was outlined that the 22-year-old had been found unresponsive in his cell at 11.04pm on August 29, having last been seen alive at 10.35pm.

Dr Christopher Johnson, currently a forensic pathologist and at the time of Mr McConville’s death the assistant State Pathologist for NI, said Mr McConville was physically healthy and from blood toxicology report there were no signs of alcohol or any drugs, including the drugs he was prescribed by his GP and none of the “track marks or needle marks associated with illegal drugs”.

A mental health nurse, who assessed Daniel when he arrived in Maghaberry, made a statement to the Coroner’s Court which stated she had no direct interaction with him. She said Daniel had been committed to Maghaberry Prison on 20 June 2018. She screened him on June 21.

She said his mental health was managed by his GP and she didn’t refer him to the mental health team as he appeared “stable”. “To my knowledge I had no further contact with Mr McConville," her statement said.

Under questioning by a lawyer for the Coroner, the mental health nurse said it was a “paper-based” exercise and she had not met Mr McConville, adding this was standard practise then.

She said he would be allocated a GP in prison and if he needed a GP he would have to see the “house nurse” and be offered an appointment.

Mr Michael Chambers, a barrister for the McConville family, queried her decision to deem Mr McConville “stable” on his arrival to prison when she hadn’t physically seen him. “Do you think your assessment was good enough?” he asked. She responded: “Yes, I wouldn’t have changed my decision.”

Asked what Mr McConville could do if he felt “stressed”, she said he could speak to the house nurse, Listeners within the prison, landing officers or the Samaritans. Under questioning by the Coroner, she said that those initial assessments are now carried out in person.

Earlier a prisoner, Raymond Kerr, claimed that Mr McConville was bullied by some prison officers at Maghaberry – a claim disputed by a prison officer later in at the inquest.

Mr Kerr said earlier in the day of Daniel’s death he heard raised voices and at first thought it was two prisoners having an argument. Then he saw Mr McConville standing in the frame of his cell door with a plate of food and heard a prisoner officer saying ‘you’ll get whatever meal you are given’.

Mr Kerr said he heard Mr McConville reply it wasn’t what he had ordered and then the officer raised his voice and shouted at Mr McConville to move away from the door and get back into his cell.

The inquest heard that when he didn’t do so, the officer slapped the plate up into the air spraying the food over Mr McConville and into the cell. Mr Kerr added that the officer pushed Mr McConville back into his cell by using his hand against his neck in a sharp chopping motion.

Mr Kerr told other inmates that particular prison officer was ‘at his bullying again’ and accused him of bullying more vulnerable inmates.

Mr Aidan Sands KC, barrister for Coroner Mr Joe McCrisken, spoke about another earlier incident on August 28 where it was claimed Mr McConville was abusive towards a prison officer and damaged his cell, for which he was charged with destroying property and abusive language.

Mr Kerr said: “It doesn’t ring a bell and it doesn’t sound like the type of behaviour that would be in Daniel’s nature. He was one of the most quietest, polite prisoners I’ve ever known in my life.”

He added that McConville told him two days before his death about having thoughts of self harm and he suggested going to one of the Listeners (prisoners trained up by Samaritans) or the Samaritans.

The final witness at the inquest on Monday was a prison officer who has worked at Maghaberry for 10 years. He had been on duty earlier in the day Mr McConville was found unresponsive in his cell.

The first entry was at 6.05pm that evening when the officer, who was making observations every 30 minutes, had come on duty. He said he made his observations by lifting a flap and looking through a glass into the cell.

His final entry was at 7.35pm which stated: “Daniel seemed in good form today with no issues observed or any reason for concern.”