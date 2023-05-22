A 21-gun salute will mark the King’s official birthday during Armed Forces Day in Larne next month.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is hosting the event at Sandy Bay Playing Fields on Saturday, June 17.

Other entertainment will include a performance from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, a ‘Military Village’, interactive and static military displays, a parachute display by Silver Stars Royal Logistics Corp and a RAF display team featuring a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire and Hurricane.

There will also be an Army Air Corp Gazelle helicopter (static display), RAF Police Dog Display Team, children’s entertainment, an Ulster Aviation Society static display and a Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) competition.

Launching the event recently was the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with military personnel.

Taking to the stage will be musicians from The Music Yard in Larne, The Swingtime Starlets and soul act The Gold Tips.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “I am so looking forward to Armed Forces Day 2023 in Larne and particularly the 21-gun salute to mark the reigning monarch’s birthday. It will be a very special occasion this year as it is the first time guns will be fired for His Majesty King Charles III.

“This is an exciting opportunity for residents and visitors to play a part in the birthday celebrations, plus there will be so much more entertainment throughout the day for all ages. Come along, join in the fun and help us recognise the honourable service of the Armed Forces, both past and present.”

