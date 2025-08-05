The Around the Town Festival 2025 got off to a sensational start with a sold-out performance of Sounds of the Silver Screen at Carrickfergus Town Hall.

The venue’s Jubilee Hall was packed to capacity on Friday for the first night of the festival, which runs from August 1-9.

Presented by the Third Carrickfergus Band under the baton of Musical Director Brian Connolly, the event treated a full house to a cinematic feast of live brass, iconic movie soundtracks, dramatic big-screen visuals - and even complimentary popcorn for the audience.

Blending music, nostalgia, and showmanship, the programme featured music from Hollywood favourites old and new, with rousing performances that had audience members on their feet by the end.

Sounds of the Silver Screen, part of the Around The Town Festival line-up. Photo: HMOOREFLIX

“It was an honour to be chosen to open the festival, and the atmosphere in the Town Hall was electric,” said a spokesperson for the band. “We’re proud to have been part of such a memorable start to what’s shaping up to be a phenomenal week.”

Audience members were quick to share their praise, describing the event as “absolutely fantastic,” “truly unforgettable,” and “a brilliant opening night.” One local resident summed it up simply: “What amazing talent we have in our town.”

Organiser Bill Buchanan, the creative force behind the festival, added: “When we approached the band with this concept, we knew it would be a winner, but we never expected just how enthralling and truly epic the evening would become. The response from the audience blew us away. It was a proud night for Carrickfergus.”

The festival continues throughout the week with music, comedy, cabaret, traditional performances, and more, with multiple events already fully booked.

Tickets and full event listings are available at: www.glistrr.com/events/l/positivecarrick

Sounds Like Craic (Friday, August 8) sees ten brave locals step into the spotlight as their favourite music stars in a night of musical transformation, while the festival finale on Saturday, August 9 promises a high-energy night of live entertainment at Shaftesbury Park to close the week in style.

The Around the Town Festival is proudly supported by Clanmil Housing, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, and the Carrickfergus Literary and Scientific Society.

