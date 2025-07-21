Around The Town festival: key event Sounds Like Craic to go ahead after securing additional contestants
A twist on the classic TV format Stars in Their Eyes, Sound Like Craic is due to make a return on Friday, August 8 at Carrick Town Hall.
A collaboration between Positive Carrickfergus and Déjà Vu Promotions, the Around The Town festival takes place this year from August 1-9.
The programme is packed with 22 events over nine days, from live music and comedy to markets and workshops.
On July 14, Déjà Vu Promotions said ‘Sounds Like Craic’ needed further participants if it was to go ahead.
However, it has been given the green light once more with all ten contestant slots now filled.
Bill Buchanan of Déjà Vu Promotions said the event was close to being dropped from the programme. “But the people of Carrick showed up, stepped forward, and reminded me exactly what this town is made of,” he added. “I couldn't be prouder of the line-up we’ve got.”
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.glistrr.com/events/e/sounds-like-craic-3481-84
The final list of contestants includes Pam Hoy, Stephen McAleese, Matthew Quinn, Hannah Greenaway, Daniel Lafferty, Willie Campbell, Tori Campbell, Steven Martin, Bekki Burns, and Christine Simms.
Each performer has chosen a music icon to embody - but who they’ll be performing as remains under wraps until the big night.
Before the show, each contestant will appear in a short video, offering clues about their mystery identity.
The performances will then be judged by a panel of judges and a live decibel meter tracking the audience’s reaction.
“This night is all about building people up,” Bill added. “Last year the crowd were fully behind every performer, and the decibel meter clocked some serious noise. Whether someone’s nervous or in full diva mode, they’ll be cheered on all the way. It’s a proper feel-good night.”
Around The Town will feature a number of new events for 2025, including Carrick’s first-ever stand-up comedy night Knights of Comedy.
There will also be the brand new Live and Loud rock night, the debut of Dine & Duet, and the Artisan and Vinyl Market.