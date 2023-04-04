Arts Council funding will help Coalisland community group recruit artist

Twenty-two projects - including one in Coalisland - have been awarded National Lottery funding totalling over £110,000 as part of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Small Grants funding programme.

Lilac Cancer Support Ltd., was awarded £5,655 for Coalisland Community Development Arts Club.

Lilac has set up an Art Development Studio at their Community Hub at Barrack Street, Coalisland.

The Art Studio will operate one day per week and this funding will be used to recruit an artist to work in conjunction with local people living in identified areas of social deprivation.

Twenty-two arts projects have been awarded National Lottery funding totalling over £110,000 in the first three months of 2023, as part of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Small Grants funding programme.

Some of the aims of the project are: to make art accessible for all, provide a social and creative outlet, support mental wellbeing, promote good self-esteem and develop awareness of local heritage, people and place. Work produced will be exhibited in the community.

Supported through National Lottery funds, the Small Grants Programme is designed to encourage organisations to get more people to engage with the arts through creative, community-based projects.

Grants are awarded by the Arts Council on a monthly basis and organisations can apply for up to £10,000 to support projects in any art form, including music, drama, dance, literature, visual, and participatory arts.

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players and money raised for good causes, we are delighted to announce today funding to support twenty-two fantastic projects, creating more opportunities for people to engage with the arts, from grassroots level projects through to professional productions. This valuable funding programme will support a variety of high quality arts projects in locations across Northern Ireland, including performances, workshops and tuition.”

