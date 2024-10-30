Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee has approved the erection of eight 16m high GAA ballstop netting systems and four 1.2m high spectator fencing systems at existing grass pitches in Mallusk.

The committee backed the recommendation to grant planning permission for the netting and fencing at the City of Belfast Playing Fields during a reconvened meeting on Wednesday, October 23.

The agenda states that 32 neighbouring properties were notified of the application and a total of five letters of objection were received from five neighbouring properties.

Points of objection raised included residential amenity concerns regarding noise, loss of light and privacy, tree removal and possible impact on wildlife and security of dwellings, neighbour notification, increased potential for littering, impact on property value, loss of private view and the need for the proposed siting.

City of Belfast Playing Fields, Mallusk. (Pic: Google).

A report presented to members ahead of the item being discussed, stated the principle of development is acceptable, the design and layout of the proposal is acceptable and does not detract from the character or appearance of the area, the proposal does not harm neighbour amenity, the proposal does not harm natural heritage features and other matters have been considered and addressed.

Conditions, including that the spectator high mesh fence panels shall be fixed to fence posts to ensure residential amenity is protected and that a protective barrier shall be erected at least the distance from protected trees prior to commencement of the development and shall be permanently retained for the period of construction on the site to ensure that the trees to be retained are not damaged, were proposed by the council.

Responding to this newspaper, a spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Feedback from our recent public survey on pitches and outdoor sports facilities is being assessed and will be brought before elected members for consideration in due course.

“This will inform a new 10-year pitches strategy for Belfast to address the growing demand for provision, across all sports, from within our own council area, as well as our immediate Belfast boundary."

In July, the Newtownabbey Times reported how Belfast City Council operated two GAA pitches at the City of Belfast Playing Fields and that work was underway to create another two.