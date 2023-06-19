Register
Ballycarry Primary School pupils take Trust Fund supported trip to Somme Centre

Ballycarry Primary School pupils have visited the Somme Centre during a trip sponsored by the General Sir James Steele Trust Fund.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:28 BST

The group paused on their journey to lay a wreath at the General Steele memorial on the village green. They were addressed at the war memorial by the Trust chairman, Dr David Hume, and Hon Treasurer Rev Dr John Nelson, who reflected on the life of the general.

The group had a guided tour of the Somme Centre including the trenches which replicate life during the First World War on the front line. They also had a workshop on the weapons which were used by soldiers such as the young James Steele, who was involved in the Battle of Messines.

In 1939, as a career army officer, he was Duty Staff Officer at Whitehall and the man who signed the mobilisation order to take the UK to war against Nazi Germany.

Ballycarry Primary School pupils at the General Steele memorial on the village green. Photo courtesy of Dr David HumeBallycarry Primary School pupils at the General Steele memorial on the village green. Photo courtesy of Dr David Hume
The village’s General Steele Trust Fund exists to support young people who are undertaking community projects within the area or abroad, and also assists with trips such as the recent one to the Somme Centre.

"We are delighted to have once again supported Ballycarry Primary School, which was opened by General Steele in 1953, and look forward to continuing doing so in the years ahead," said Dr Hume.

"The Trust Fund was established when the Steele Memorial was erected in the 1990s and the late Lady Janet Steele and her family were very clear that they wanted to see a legacy into the future, which we are delighted to assist in providing for the younger generation in our community.”

Pupils laying a wreath at the General Steele memorial in Ballycarry. Photo courtesy of Dr David Hume.Pupils laying a wreath at the General Steele memorial in Ballycarry. Photo courtesy of Dr David Hume.
