A Carrickfergus man has dedicated his MBE recognition to all his colleagues at Belfast Lough Sailability.

Bob Harper was named in the King’s Birthday Honours list for services to sailing for people with disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Bob took up the role of RYA (Royal Yachting Association) Sailability co-ordinator in 2003. Under his tenure, three dedicated Sailability clubs were set up and five accredited centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has always been an advocate for disabled sailing, helping to create and maximise opportunities for sailors, as well as supporting many initiatives and activities.

Bob Harper. Photo courtesy of RYA NI

He helped to establish the Carrickfergus-based Belfast Lough Sailability, which has given hundreds of adults and children the opportunity to take up the sport and learn the skill of sailing.

Commenting on his recognition, Bob says: “It’s a bit surreal, I’m going to have to buy a suit! I have lots of people calling and the what’s apps are flying. It’s just great to be able to look back on all of the friends we have made and I am delighted that the organisation for disabled sailing has been recognised.

“My initial thoughts when I found out about it were of the many, many volunteers who supported me. This is the recognition of the work that countless volunteers have done over the years – without them, none of it could have happened. I was just the figurehead for the whole thing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bob has also written about his adventures sailing around the world with wife, Christine.

He added: “I didn’t start sailing until I was in late 30s and I was so enthusiastic I just wanted other people to enjoy it and I am delighted that I have had the opportunity to do all of this.”

Offering his congratulations, Greg Yarnall, chief executive officer of RYA Northern Ireland, said: “I am delighted that Bob has been recognised with an MBE for all of the hard work he has done for our sport. His enthusiasm is a shining example of all that is good about sailing and our dedicated volunteers.

“Over the years Bob has played a huge role in helping the Sailabilty community grow from strength to strength in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement