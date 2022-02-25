Ballycarry community honours two former caretakers by naming rooms after them

The late Hessie Haveron and the late Ennis Gilbert were honoured by having the Hessie Haveron Hall and the Ennis Gilbert Room named in their memory.

And tribute was paid to both by chairman Billy Thompson, who said their record of community service should be an inspiration to all.

Alderman Noel Williams, representing the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, unveiled the plaques at a special ceremony in the centre at the weekend attended by current Association members and family members.

Members of the Haveron family at the Hessie Haveron Hall.

Two past chairpersons of the Association, Valerie Beattie and Dr David Hume MBE, paid tribute to the two former caretakers, one of whom (Mrs. Haveron) had also been a former vice chairman of the group.

Hessie Haveron was one of the original members of the Ballycarry Community Hall Committee, going back to 1986. She was caretaker of the old hall and, for a time, the new community centre as well. She also served for a time as vice chairman of the Community Group.

Ennis Gilbert was caretaker of the community centre for many years and also an unwavering member of the committee and tribute was paid to him as someone who was always there in the background willing to lend a hand.

Members of the Gilbert and Haveron family circles were present for the poignant occasion at the Fairhill centre.

Family members of the late Ennis Gilbert at the Ennis Gilbert Room.

Ennis Gilbert wall plaque.

Hessie Haveron wall plaque.