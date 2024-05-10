Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recently-formed community organisation in the Rashee Road area of Ballyclare has outlined its ambitious plans for the area following the appointment of its committee members.

Rashee Erskine Area Community Hub (REACH) has been operating since March of this year and although it is in the early stages, the association has aspirations to help members of the public.

The group’s Chairperson, John Howcroft said: “I’ve lived in Ballyclare for seven years. During that time there appeared to be very little community activity in the Rashee area. There had been a couple of attempts to create a community group, but these never seemed to gain momentum.

"Along with Paul Rea, who is our community outreach officer, we felt the area was in need of a community group. I’ve over 30 years worth of experience in the community sector and I wanted to use the experience to help the area. Something positive began to happen and we drew up the group’s constitution.

Rashee Erskine Area Community Hub staged an engagement event on May 4. (Pic: Contributed).

"We canvassed approximatley 500 homes and asked residents about the issues impacting their lives and if they had any suggestions on how to improve conditions.

"We received a lot of fantastic feedback and came up with a range of objectives.

"Independent councillor Michael Stewart, Cllr Jeannie Archibald Brown (DUP) and South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan have all offered amazing support as we got the group off the ground, as has Kathy Wolff, who has a wealth of experience in the community sector.”

Detailing some of the activities the fledgling body has already been involved in, John stated: "Protecting the environment is one of our key goals. There had been a lot of fly-tipping and littering in the area. We got in touch with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and what started out as a litter pick evolved into a large-scale community clean up.

"We filled a van with 17 bags of litter. There was a ‘litter amnesty’ put in place, where people who had bulky waste could come and dispose of it properly. This was well supported and a 40ft lorry was filled.

“We signed up to the council’s bonfire management scheme and a beacon will be lit in Erskine this year instead of a traditional bonfire. It will be lit at 10.30pm on the Eleventh Night instead of midnight in a bid to make the event more family-friendly.

"We’ve organised a family fun day for July 11. Tartan Riot will be performing as well as dancers from Belfast-based Bright Lights Dance Group. We’ll have a local DJ providing entertainment, a petting farm and a bouncy castle.

"One of the main issues raised with us on the doors was the need for allotments in the area and we’re hopeful that the original bonfire site, which is owned by the NIHE, could be transformed into allotments and a community hub over time, where we could have intergenerational activities and support services on-hand.

"The area has faced challenges over the years and residents have been impacted by suicide, baby loss and the loss of loved ones through illness. We know it could take some time to create, but we would be hopeful of constructing a memorial garden, where people could come and reflect and support each other.”