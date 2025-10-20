Ballymoney woman who survived meningitis set to take part in World's Strongest Disabled Woman contest in USA
Louise Greer lost three limbs to meningitis at just two years of age. Since surviving meningitis, she says that her ‘life has been about learning how to navigate the world differently – adapting, rebuilding, and pushing myself through every challenge’.
28-year-old Louise, who now lives in Gloucester, learned to walk in prosthetics in order to gain the strength to live independently: “I’ve always fought to move forward.”
Now working as a personal trainer, Louise said: “I didn’t start in the gym with big goals or experience – I started as the person who didn’t have a clue what to do.
"I just knew I wanted to get stronger, and little by little, I did. After three years of training, I now have the incredible opportunity to step onto one of the biggest platforms in adaptive strength sports.
"This isn’t just about lifting heavy. It’s about showing others who’ve faced the same struggles that life doesn’t end after disability or illness. With hard work, belief, and community, you can do things you never thought possible.
"My ultimate goal is to make sport accessible to all, and being part of this event is a massive step forward – not just for me, but for the community I represent.”
To get to the World’s Strongest Disabled Woman competition in the USA, Louise has launched a GoFundMe appeal to cover the costs of travel, accommodation and competing.
“Let’s show the world what disabled strength really looks like,” said Louise.