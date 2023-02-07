The traditional community based paid weekly newspaper has a publishing history spanning over 150 years.
The Chronicle, launched in 1870, was owned by Edward Hodgett Ltd before being saved from closure by Bann Media Ltd in 2022.
National World said the title’s long heritage provides further opportunity to underpin National World’s growth in its business in Northern Ireland.
Mr Peter Laidlaw , MD of Bann Media Ltd , said this week that he was pleased to confirm the sale of Bann Media Ltd which publishes the Banbridge Chronicle to the National World organisation. Mr Laidlaw emphasised that given the ongoing consolidation within the regional press he felt that the best interests of the staff , the title , and the community were better served by being included in a larger progressive company.
He paid tribute to what he called a professional editorial staff and he wished them well for the future.
"As part of the overall agreement with National World, Medquest Group Ltd who own weekly newspapers in South West Scotland, will acquire the Galloway Gazette. Mr Laidlaw said that this title fitted in very well with the DNG Media group of titles which we already own."
Commenting on the acquisition, National World’s Executive Chairman, David Montgomery, said: “I first read the Chronicle as a schoolboy when visiting my uncle’s farm near Banbridge. So I know how valued it has always been in the community. National World will protect the Chronicle’s editorial heritage and independence and will continue to promote Banbridge, its families, businesses and the cultural life of this beautiful part of Co. Down.”