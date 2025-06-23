An artwork has been unveiled in memory of Larne schoolgirl, Scarlett Rossborough during the opening of the newly-refurbished play park at Bardic Drive.

The event on Friday, June 20 marked a day of many emotions as local people gathered not only to celebrate the restoration of the play space, but to honour the life of the late Linn Primary School pupil.

Eight-year-old Scarlett died in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Carrickfergus town centre in August 2023.

The playground was originally one of a number in Mid and East Antrim which had been earmarked for closure by the council due to maintenance costs.

Garrett, Scarlett’s brother who unveiled a special piece of artwork in her honour at the recent reopening of the newly refurbished play park at Bardic Drive, Larne. Photo: MEABC

However, following an appeal by Scarlett’s mum Carolanne Rodgers to save the play space, a public consultation on its future was launched.

The retention of the playground was later approved at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee in February 2024.

The project - which aimed to create a more inclusive and accessible space - has transformed the park into a vibrant and exciting playground for children of all ages and abilities, said Mid and East Antrim Council.

MEA Mayor, Councillor Jackson Minford, was joined by Scarlett’s family to officially open the park with Scarlett’s brother, Garrett unveiling an artwork created by the schoolgirl’s friends.

Cllr Andrew Clarke, Carolanne Rodgers, Martin Beattie, Cllr Jackson Minford (Mayor), Garrett Rossborough, Wilson Rossborough, Karla Platten, and Ald Paul Reid at the fun day. Photo: MEABC

Councillor Minford said: “It is great to see the completion of this work – such an amazing resource for local families and I was honoured to be joined by the Rossborough family.”

In November 2024, Scarlett was the inspiration behind the creation of a Garden of Reflection near Larne Community Care Centre, where she and her brother attended an after schools club.

Earlier that year, a staggering £12,000 was raised in memory of the beloved former pupil during a charity ‘colour run’ at Linn Primary.

Scarlett’s Park has been refurbished as part of the Council’s Play Investment Framework and Out to Play Strategy.

The recent fun day was funded through the Larne Area Community Cluster, a community development initiative facilitated by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

It promotes collaboration across the community and voluntary sector, ensuring that groups work together to share resources, expertise, and capacity to deliver meaningful benefits for the local community.