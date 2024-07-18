Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Russell Keers, a National World reporter from Finaghy, is taking on this year’s Belfast City Marathon to raise funds for the Alder Hey Children’s Charity in a bid to support the Liverpool-based hospital after his baby son had an operation and is continuing to receive treatment at the facility.

I’m taking on the challenge in September alongside my wife Karina, my father-in-law Denis, sister-in-law Grace and her partner, Paddy.

Our son Jude was born at the Royal Victoria Hospital on June 19 2023. Within hours of his birth, Jude was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a condition which sees the bones in a baby’s skull join together too early in the womb.

Jude underwent an MRI scan on June 20, determining his case was severe.

Jude Keers underwent craniofacial surgery at Alder Hey Children's Hospital after being born with craniosynostosis. He has to wear a helmet for a year as part of his recovery. (Pic supplied by family).

I had not been aware of the condition until covering a story during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic about a Larne mother raising funds for her baby son’s private operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital after she was unable to get a referral from the NHS due to services being disrupted.

Three and a half years later, we were dealing with the news that our son had the condition, although, thankfully Jude’s care was being covered by the NHS.

After liaising with surgeons and nurses at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool in the days and weeks following his birth, it was decided that craniofacial surgery, followed by a year of helmet therapy was the best course of action.

Karina and I have two older children, Maeve (5) and Anna (3). We were told that the chances of a baby being born with craniosynostosis is around one in 3,000. Now that we have had a child with the condition, this is dramatically reduced to appriximately one in 50 if we were to have any more children.

With a baby’s brain continuning to grow and develop, the surgery needs to be carried out within a short space of time as there is the risk of there not being enough room in the skull for the developing brain as well as the potential for pressure on the child’s eyes. If the condition was left untreated, Jude would have had to have undergone a longer operation at around 18 months involving two surgeons and an increased chance of requiring a blood transfusion. In the end, Jude still needed to have a transfusion as he lost an amount of blood during the procedure.

Due to going under an anesthetic, Jude had to wait until he was four months old in October before being able to get the operation.

We were advised that the operation could not be carried out locally in a Northern Irish hospital, so we had to travel to Liverpool for the surgery. This is where all of Jude’s follow-up appointments have been, at least once a month, sometimes even more frequent.

A huge thanks must go to the NHS and the staff at the Belfast Trust Travel team who arranged our flights and accommodation and who continue to sort our flights and taxis now for all our follow-up appointments in the north west of England.

Jude was only on milk at the time of his operation, taking bottles of formula at 7am, 11am, 3pm, 7pm and 11pm. He had to fast from 9am ahead of his surgery, making an already tough time, even tougher for myself and Karina as he was crying for his bottle at 11am up until going into theatre at around 1pm.

We were able to meet him on the recovery ward at around 5.30pm, again an emotional experience as we saw our little son with his head bandaged up and his body drained of colour.

However, once he came round, Jude wanted fed and continued to drink milk throughout the night, consuming over 20 ounces of milk in the hours following his operation. This helped reassure us that he was doing well after the procedure.

A handful of days are needed to allow the swelling to go down before the baby is able to be measured and photographed for the helmet. During this time, we were accommodated in a hotel close to the hospital.

After this appointment, we returned home for two weeks to allow the helmet, which is unique to Jude’s head, to be made, before travelling back to Liverpool on November 10 for the helmet to be fitted. Jude, who is now on his third and final helmet- new helmets are made at a cost of approximately £2,000 as his head grows, has had to wear them for 23 hours per day to help mould his skull into shape. We are booked to go back to Liverpool at the end of October to have a check-up and hopefully be discharged.

As a way of saying thank you to the medical professionals at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the five of us are taking on the Belfast City Half Martahon on Sunday, September 22.

We have set up an online fundraising page, with all money raised going to the Alder Hey Children’s Charity and being distributed between the craniofacial and orthotics departments at the East Prescot Road facility.

We have been training with Social Runners Belfast as well as going for runs in our own time. Myself and Karina will be taking on the 10k route at the Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Running Festival 2024 on Sunday, July 28 as part of our training for the half marathon.

We have raised over £1,300 for Alder Hey so far. Thank you to everyone who has generously donated. We will be keeping the JustGiving page open until the end of September and would appreciated any further donations. We want to thank the medical staff who continue to care for Jude and hopefully we can help families who are facing similar situations.