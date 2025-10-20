Ben Lowry and David Jeffrey in an evening of discussion and reflection at Pomeroy

A compelling evening of discussion and reflection recently took place in Mid Ulster, as Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association hosted ‘A Conversation with Ben & David’ in Moree Orange Hall.

Despite a last-minute venue change forced by Storm Amy, which relocated the event from the new Pomeroy Forest Visitor Centre, a fantastic turnout gathered to hear insights from two prominent voices in Northern Ireland: Ben Lowry, the current editor of the News Letter, the world’s longest-running daily English language newspaper, and David Jeffrey MBE, the legendary Irish League football player and manager.

The conversation, led by Pomeroy District No 5 Chaplain, Rev Bro Trevor Boyd, offered a deep dive into the lives and experiences of both men, through discussion on a diverse range of topics.

Both men were keen to share their perspectives across a wide range of subjects and issues based around life and times in Northern Ireland.

Pictured are members of Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association with Ben Lowry and David Jeffrey MBE | Supplied

Ben Lowry, at the helm of a newspaper with a rich historical legacy, spoke about the media landscape, with the audience keen to hear his views on current affairs and the role of the News Letter in Northern Irish life.

David Jeffrey, known for both his playing career which began at Manchester United and his remarkable managerial success, particularly with Linfield and Ballymena United, provided powerful anecdotes from the world of sport and his distinguished career as a social worker.

Jeffrey’s insights extended beyond the pitch, touching upon leadership, resilience, and the values he champions - Faith, Family & Football - themes that resonated strongly with the audience.

Ben Lowry and David Jeffery MBE in discussion | Supplied

A key focus of the evening was the question of future investment. Both Ben and David shared thoughtful recommendations on what communities, institutions, and individuals should be prioritising for the future - particularly in educating and nurturing our young people, giving them every chance possible to succeed through encouragement.

The conversation covered a range of other topical issues before concluding with an engaging and spirited Q&A session, allowing the audience to pose their own questions directly to the guests on stage.

Following the formal proceedings, the audience were able to enjoy further time with Ben and David, as the spoke to members of the audience and posed for photographs, all over a welcome cup of tea.

The members of Pomeroy District Sports and Cultural Association expressed their sincere gratitude for the evening’s success.

They extended thanks to everyone who attended, with special appreciation reserved for their guests, Ben Lowry and David Jeffrey, their respective partners Louise and Rose, and Rev Bro Trevor Boyd, who all came together and made the event a memorable and inspiring occasion. The evening proved to be a testament to the value of open dialogue and community engagement, even in the face of blustery weather.

