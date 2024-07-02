Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tractor slow race is one of the many activities lined up for this year’s Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club show on Saturday, July 6.

The popular annual event, held at Galrock Road, Birches will have something for all the family from 10am to 5pm.

Along with a variety of classic and vintage cars, tractors and machinery there will be a Viking longship display, a helicopter, the PSNI K9 unit, country music, fun for children and a host of stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The slow race is bound to be a big draw with tractor owners and spectators alike.

Members of the Birches Vintage Vehicle and Classic Car Club pictured at the presentation of a cheque for £18,000, proceeds of the club's Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel recently to the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. Included are back row from left, Artie O'Neill, former Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sorcha McGeown, Inspector Adam Ruston, PSNI, and Holt McKeown.Front from left, John Wilson, MBE, club chairman, Laura Doherty, directorof brand and income, NICH, and David Dixon, community fundraiser, NICH. PT21-260.

A spokesperson for the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Cub said it was “not your normal foot to the board, as fast as you can go, drive it like ya stole it race. It's a tractor race with the emphasis on as 'slow as you go wins the race'.

"So if your tractor has a crawl speed of 2mph you might be in of a chance of winning a prize.”

The show comes shortly after the club handed over a cheque for the magnificent sum of £18,000 to representatives of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice – the latest in its long-running commitment towards the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Birches Vintage Vehicle and Classic Car Club pictured at the presentation of a cheque for £18,000, proceeds of the club's Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel recently to the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice. Included are, former Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sorcha McGeown , John Wilson, NBE, club chairman, Laura Doherty and David Dixon from the Children's Hospice. PT21-259.

The money was raised at this year’s Big Country Night in the Seagoe Hotel in March, which was very well supported through ticket sales and valuable raffle prizes.