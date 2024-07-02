Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club rally features tractor slow race and all in aid of NI Children's Hospice
The popular annual event, held at Galrock Road, Birches will have something for all the family from 10am to 5pm.
Along with a variety of classic and vintage cars, tractors and machinery there will be a Viking longship display, a helicopter, the PSNI K9 unit, country music, fun for children and a host of stalls.
The slow race is bound to be a big draw with tractor owners and spectators alike.
A spokesperson for the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Cub said it was “not your normal foot to the board, as fast as you can go, drive it like ya stole it race. It's a tractor race with the emphasis on as 'slow as you go wins the race'.
"So if your tractor has a crawl speed of 2mph you might be in of a chance of winning a prize.”
The show comes shortly after the club handed over a cheque for the magnificent sum of £18,000 to representatives of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice – the latest in its long-running commitment towards the charity.
The money was raised at this year’s Big Country Night in the Seagoe Hotel in March, which was very well supported through ticket sales and valuable raffle prizes.
Club Chair John Wilson MBE thanked everyone involved in helping to raise such a fantastic sum for this very worthy cause.
