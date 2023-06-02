Register
Book of Condolence display tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth

Mid and East Antrim’s response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II is reflected in a new books of condolence-related display.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

Following the late monarch’s death on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle, books of condolence were opened by Mid and East Antrim Council.

These were available in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne for members of the public to sign and write a personal message if they wished to. An on-line version was also available.

In a statement, the council added: “The collected condolences are now bound together for posterity in a specially commissioned Book of Condolence. All the messages collected demonstrate a shared outpouring of grief and respect during the national period of mourning for our long reigning and gracious Queen, who dedicated her life to the service of her people and her country.”

Collected condolences are now bound together in a specially commissioned Book of Condolence.
Collected condolences are now bound together in a specially commissioned Book of Condolence.
The book will be on display in each of the three areas as follows:

  • The Braid, June 1-27;
  • Carrickfergus Museum, July 3-28 July;
  • Larne Museum & Arts Centre, August 1-29.
