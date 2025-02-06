Bow Street Mall spreads Christmas cheer with charity fundraiser

Bow Street Mall’s customers have demonstrated their generosity and strong local community spirit by donating an impressive £2,454 to children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children.

The funds were collected from visitors to Santa’s Grotto every Saturday and Sunday from the end of November to December 22.

The shopping centre’s much-loved Christmas grotto was a huge success, welcoming hundreds of families who came to meet Santa and experience the festive magic. In addition to creating special memories for children, the event provided an opportunity for shoppers to contribute to a vital cause.

Karen Marshall (Centre Manager) expressed gratitude to everyone who donated and said: “We are delighted to have raised such a fantastic amount for this incredible charity.

Karen Marshall from Bow Street Mall presented Molly Wilson from Cancer Fund for Children with a cheque at the Mall over the Christmas period. Pic credit: Cancer Fund for Children

"Our customers showed overwhelming generosity, and we are so proud to support a cause that makes a real difference in the lives of children and their families.”

The funds raised will go towards providing emotional, social and therapeutic support to children, young people and families impacted by cancer. The charity also extended its thanks to Bow Street Mall and the local community for their kindness and generosity.

Molly Wilson, Community Fundraising Officer with the charity said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Karen, her team at Bow Street Mall and all their amazing vendors and customers for their mammoth efforts over the Christmas period.

"At Cancer Fund for Children, our mission is to help ensure no child faces cancer alone and that just wouldn’t be possible without support like this. Thank you!”

Bow Street Mall looks forward to continuing its charitable efforts this year and bringing the community together for more fundraising events.