A lower sixth pupil has been praised for her outstanding action to help a man in distress at Clipperstown Train Station in Carrickfergus.

Molly Hamilton, from Belfast Royal Academy, was travelling to school on the train on Monday, November 28, when she noticed a passenger, standing on Clipperstown platform who was in distress. She quickly alerted the driver of the train and went to his aid to see how she could help.

Her school friends also immediately advised the conductor who was then able to call for emergency services.

Molly, who received first aid training when she trained as a lifeguard to work in Mid and East Antrim Council’s Amphitheatre Leisure Centre in Carrickfergus, helped to put the gentleman into the recovery position until the paramedics arrived.

Molly is presented with iLink travel tickets by Clive Watson, Translink asst. route manager, included is Hilary Woods, principal of BRA. Pic: Aaron McCracken

Commenting on the incident, Hilton Parr, Translink’s head of rail customer services, praised her swift actions as the first responder alongside the conductor.

“This was a very caring and commendable act and her ability to act calmly in the face of a medical emergency is a real testament to her and her training. I am sure her school and parents are very proud of her actions.

“We would like to recognise her efforts and have provided complementary iLink day tickets for her and her family to have a day out on us with hopefully a bit less drama.”