Cadets tuck into Jubilee ‘Big Lunch’

Local Air, Sea and Army cadets and Instructors celebrated with an Eden communities inspired Platinum Jubilee big lunch in Ballymena Army Reserve centre on Sunday.

Three cadet organisations trained and celebrated together - Cadets from C Company 1NI ACF, 2349 Squadron RAF Cadets and TS Waveney Sea Cadets as they gathered to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

They enjoyed a BBQ, BB Gun range, archery. flight simulator and Batac. STEM and Fieldcraft stands were also on offer to those who attended the event which was kindly supported and funded by Radius housing as part of the Shared Neighbourhood advisory group for the St Patricks Barracks site.