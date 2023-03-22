Register
Call for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area to host Euro football fans if 2028 finals' bid successful

Sinn Féin has urged Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to maximise the potential to host fans attending the Euro 2028 finals if the bid successful.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:18 GMT

Sinn Féin Council Group leader, Cllr Liam Mackle said the area is ‘ideally placed to benefit from a successful bid for Britain and Ireland to host Euro 2028 football finals’.

Cllr Mackle was speaking after a meeting with the Irish Football Association (IFA) and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) at Windsor Park with First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill MLA. Conor Murphy and Deirdre Hargey.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Cllr Liam Mackle.
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Cllr Liam Mackle.
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Cllr Liam Mackle.
Cllr Mackle said: “The bid to host Euro 2028 in Britain and Ireland, with the possibility of several fixtures being held in the north, is an exciting opportunity that cannot be missed.

"While ABC is unlikely to host any of the matches, the influx of football fans and tourists that will come will need accommodation, food, drinks and entertainment.

"ABC council is ideally placed to accommodate the needs of the fans as we are located in the main rail and road network connecting the two main cities on this island.

"I will be writing to the Chief Executive of the Council asking for a working group to be established to see how we maximise the potential for the businesses and workers of the borough if a successful bid being landed.

"The Executive must be restored now and a sports minister in place that is fully focused on seizing this opportunity.

"All parties must work together in Council and around the Executive table to realise the major potential that delivering this tournament will have on our economy and in promoting local sports on the world stage.”

