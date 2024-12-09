Candlelight vigil in Lurgan to remember Natalie McNally and all 24 women murdered in NI since 2020
The vigil, which is being held tomorrow, (Tuesday, December 10), will take place in Market Street at 6pm.
It is almost two years, Sunday December 18, since Natalie was brutally murdered in her own home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan.
The 32-year-old, who was 15-weeks pregnant, died a violent death, having been stabbed a number of times.
-
-
One man is awaiting trial charged with her murder with the trial due to take place next year.
Sadly Natalie is just one of 24 women who have been murdered in the Northern Ireland area since 2020.
The vigil in Lurgan has been organised by Women’s Aid Armagh Down as part of the 16 Days of Action Against Gender Based Abuse, which is drawing to a close with this special event.
The public is asked to join them in Lurgan town centre to remember the lives of the 24 women taken from us.
Women's Aid Armagh Down shared: “90% of women surveyed believe our society has a problem with attitudes of sexism and misogyny.
"Early exposure to misogynistic culture can develop attitudes and behaviours that can lead to harm, abuse and violence against women and girls.”
If you need professional advice or support, call one of the numbers below.
Women’s Aid Armagh Down 028 302 50765
Southern HSCT 028 3756 7100
South Eastern HSCT 0300 100 0300
Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline 0808 802 1414