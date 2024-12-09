Natalie McNally who was murdered in her own home in Lurgan when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

A candelit vigil is to be held in Lurgan in memory of Natalie McNally and all 24 women who have been killed since 2020.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vigil, which is being held tomorrow, (Tuesday, December 10), will take place in Market Street at 6pm.

It is almost two years, Sunday December 18, since Natalie was brutally murdered in her own home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old, who was 15-weeks pregnant, died a violent death, having been stabbed a number of times.

Women's Aid Armagh Down has organised a Candlelight Vigil in Lurgan, Co Armagh in memory of Natalie McNally and all 24 women who have been murdered in NI since 2020. It will be held in Market Street at 6pm

-

-

One man is awaiting trial charged with her murder with the trial due to take place next year.

Sadly Natalie is just one of 24 women who have been murdered in the Northern Ireland area since 2020.

The vigil in Lurgan has been organised by Women’s Aid Armagh Down as part of the 16 Days of Action Against Gender Based Abuse, which is drawing to a close with this special event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public is asked to join them in Lurgan town centre to remember the lives of the 24 women taken from us.

Women's Aid Armagh Down shared: “90% of women surveyed believe our society has a problem with attitudes of sexism and misogyny.

"Early exposure to misogynistic culture can develop attitudes and behaviours that can lead to harm, abuse and violence against women and girls.”

If you need professional advice or support, call one of the numbers below.

Women’s Aid Armagh Down 028 302 50765

Southern HSCT 028 3756 7100

South Eastern HSCT 0300 100 0300

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline 0808 802 1414