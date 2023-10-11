‘No decision’ has been taken yet over the potential closure of Carnfunnock Country Park during a period of upgrade works, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local authority was responding to rumours that the popular venue would be closed for a prolonged period to facilitate the works.

Announced earlier this year, the proposals include construction of a new visitor centre which will house a reception/shop space, café and toilet facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will also see an upgrade to the existing caravan park amenity block and activity centre facilities.

Significant upgrades are being planned at Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

"We are aware of some concerns that the transformational works to the park will require a prolonged period of closure,” a council spokesperson said.

"We want to reassure residents, visitors and businesses that no decision has yet been taken regarding the facilitation of the investment works at the park and how we deliver these in the most cost-effective and least disruptive way.”

The council said it was “considering a range of options”, which will be put to the community for full consultation and feedback before a way forward is agreed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Carnfunnock is a jewel in Mid and East Antrim’s crown in terms of a fantastic outdoor space, and we appreciate just how treasured and valued it is,” the spokesperson added.