Carnfunnock Country Park: 'No decision yet' over closure during works, say council

‘No decision’ has been taken yet over the potential closure of Carnfunnock Country Park during a period of upgrade works, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.
By Helena McManus
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
The local authority was responding to rumours that the popular venue would be closed for a prolonged period to facilitate the works.

Announced earlier this year, the proposals include construction of a new visitor centre which will house a reception/shop space, café and toilet facilities.

It will also see an upgrade to the existing caravan park amenity block and activity centre facilities.

Significant upgrades are being planned at Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough CouncilSignificant upgrades are being planned at Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Significant upgrades are being planned at Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

"We are aware of some concerns that the transformational works to the park will require a prolonged period of closure,” a council spokesperson said.

"We want to reassure residents, visitors and businesses that no decision has yet been taken regarding the facilitation of the investment works at the park and how we deliver these in the most cost-effective and least disruptive way.”

The council said it was “considering a range of options”, which will be put to the community for full consultation and feedback before a way forward is agreed.

"Carnfunnock is a jewel in Mid and East Antrim’s crown in terms of a fantastic outdoor space, and we appreciate just how treasured and valued it is,” the spokesperson added.

“We will continue to talk and listen to residents, visitors and businesses and keep them updated over the weeks and months ahead. Information will also be posted on the council’s website and social media channels, and anybody with any queries or concerns is asked to contact the council so we can address these.”