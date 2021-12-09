Carrick Business Awards: who were this year’s winners?

The main prizewinners and sponsors at the Carrick Business Excellence awards including front row from left, Bob Harper, Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey from principal sponsor Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, compere, Barra Best and Jenny Small, VP of Performance and Development Northern Regional College. Also included third, back row, is Kelli McRoberts, manager with category sponsors Carrickfergus Enterprise. INCT49-209.

Hosted by the Carrick Times in partnership with principle sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and category sponsors Northern Regional College and Carrickfergus Enterprise, the gala night presented the ideal opportunity to celebrate the diverse and rich heritage of business and commerce within the area.

The event - held in Carrickgergus Golf Club- brought together representatives of a wide section of the business community.

BBC NI presenter Barra Best was compere for the evening and welcoming speeches were given by Valerie Martin, Senior Weeklies Editor for jpimedia, publishers of the Carrick Times and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor William McCaughey.

The evening also presented the opportunity to raise funds for Mindwise, with representative Jacqueline McCaughey giving an insight into the work of the mental health charity.

The award winners were as follows:

Excellence in Innovation (sponsored by Northern Regional College): Yelo Ltd.

Best Craft Company: 9yards architecture.

Best Community or Social Initiative: Positive Carrickfergus.

Readers’ Favourite Eating Establishment (sponsored by the Carrick Times) : PaPa Brown’s Grill.

Best Export Award: Yelo Ltd.

Excellence in Tourism: Altahammond House.

Best Customer Service (sponsored by the Carrick Times): PaPa Brown’s Grill.

Business Person of the Year: Paul Devlin, Abbey Upholsterers.

Best Start-Up Business Award (sponsored by Carrickergus Enterprise): The Secret Bookshelf.

Best Retail Award: Eurospar Carrick Milestone.