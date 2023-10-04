A Carrickfergus woman received her British Empire Medal (BEM) at Hillsborough Castle this week after being named in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Tracey McNickle from Carrick Connect was recognised in this year’s list for services to young people and to the community in Carrickfergus. Photo: Tracey McNickle

Tracey McNickle, who is project co-ordinator with Carrick Connect, was recognised in this year’s list for services to young people and to the community in Carrickfergus.

She was among the County Antrim recipients of the honour, conferred by Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim David McCorkell on Tuesday.

The investiture ceremony at Hillsborough Castle was an “amazing experience”, Tracey said: “This was my very first time to be at the other end of Hillsborough Castle rather than at the gates looking in. It is truly beautiful.

Carrick Connect co-founder Jonny Ewart, chairperson Kerrie McCrory and treasurer Nicola Neill with Tracey at Hillsborough Castle. Photo: Tracey McNickle

“It was a pleasure to have my partner and other co-founder Jonny Ewart accompany me alongside our chairperson, Kerrie McCrory and our treasurer Nicola Neill. It was only fitting to have them beside me on such a special day as they are our biggest supporters in everything we do, always encouraging in everything they can to promote Carrick Connect and its services.

“Personally, I am so thankful, delighted and still amazed to even be nominated for a BEM. I do what I do because I love it and I'm a firm believer that if you love what you do, then it feels like it’s never a chore. My passion for working with young people in our community has never wavered. Its how I know I'm in the absolute best place for me.”

The honour represents further royal recognition for the charity after receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2022.

The QAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

One of the group's upcoming projects is ‘Connect with the Homeless’, which will begin on October 17. Photo: Carrick Connect

Both awards have meant a great deal to both the committee and volunteers at Carrick Connect. "It means our work is being seen and that our community know that each and everyone of us are working hard each day to make that difference our community so needs,” Tracey added.

Meanwhile, Carrick Connect is pleased to announce that two more initiatives will begin this month with funding from Clanmil Housing Association.

More details of the group’s projects can be found on the Carrick Connect Facebook page.

The ‘Connect with the Homeless’ project will begin on Tuesday, October 17. “We will be facilitating six groups of seven weeks each throughout the year,” Tracey said.

“This project will see us raise awareness of homelessness and all the social and economic factors that surround it, as well as see first hand the services of a homeless centre, Belfast Homeless Services, and participate in tasks. More details can be seen for this on our Facebook page and there is a video with all the details.

“Our Love/Hate project will begin on Wednesday, October 18 and will look at history that is relevant to a proposed visit to Auschwitz and Birkanau later next year.”