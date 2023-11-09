Carrick Greengrocers is growing its offering further as it celebrates award win
Carrick Greengrocers picked up the Outstanding Volunteer Team accolade at the NI Social Enterprise Awards at the end of October.
The business, which first opened its doors at West Street in the town back in July, aims to connect farmers and producers with the community, reduce food miles, support sustainable farming practices, and contribute to a healthy and vibrant community.
Operating under a cooperative model, Carrick Greengrocers opened a share offer earlier this year, inviting local people to become members.
Some 434 people took advantage of the offer, with over 70 percent of them from the immediate Carrickfergus area.
All profits from Carrick Greengrocers will be reinvested in the business and other local initiatives benefitting the community.
Initially open from Wednesday to Saturday 10am-5pm, the shop is now opening its doors on Tuesdays as well, with a late closing of 7pm on Thursdays.
Meanwhile, Lee Robb from Carrick Greengrocers highlighted how the store’s focus on local produce has continued to bear fruit with a number of new suppliers on board.
They include Carrick business Green Thumb, which offers pickles, jams, relishes and flavoured oils; flowers from Ballyeaston-based One Small Seed, and Sea Sugar Handmade Confectionery, which is made in Larne.
Vegan cheese from Nourish in Belfast, Benchmark Bread from Whiteabbey, Armagh apple and pear juice and kombucha brewed in Whitehead continue to be popular products.
"People come in to donate extra produce they’ve grown; we had Sunnylands Primary School bring down some squash that they had grown recently,” Lee added.
“We've also been awarded funding through the Jobstart programme by the Department for Communities for a part-time shop assistant for six months, which will provide work for a young person not currently in employment.”
In a Facebook post following their success at the Social Enterprise Awards, the greengrocers team said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the amazing people across our community and further afield who have volunteered their time and support to ensure the success of Carrick Greengrocers.”
The business also urged anyone who is interested in getting involved or volunteering to get in touch.