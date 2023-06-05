Register
Carrickfergus: King William landing pageant billed as ‘biggest in many years’

Thousands of people are expected in Carrickfergus this Saturday (June 10) for what the organisers say will be one of the biggest King William landing pageants in recent years.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

The Royal Landing Festiva,l set against the backdrop of the town’s medieval castle, will include parades, historical re-enactment, music and family entertainment.

In a statement the organisers said: “We are pleased to announce that this year’s pageant will be the biggest in many years with 30 bands and over 30 lodges taking part in the main parade.

“We will have a wealth of children’s entertainment, musical performances, and cultural activities throughout the day and of course the historical landing of King William III and parade.”

The organisers of the Royal Landing Festival are expecting 10,000 spectators.The organisers of the Royal Landing Festival are expecting 10,000 spectators.
The organisers of the Royal Landing Festival are expecting 10,000 spectators.

As well as 4,000 participants, the long-running Orange pageant. which marks the landing of King William at Carrickfergus on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, is expected to draw an estimated 10,000 spectators.

Traffic diversions will be in place during the course of the event running from 10am until 5.00pm.

The main parade will leave from Woodburn Playing Fields at 12.30 following a route through the town centre to the harbour area, which is the location for the historical re-enactment.

The ‘royal’ visitor will be welcomed at King William Pier at 1.30pm before the parade continues to Marine Gardens. The return parade to Woodburn will leave the waterfront gardens at 4.15pm.

The festival programme also includes the following:

  • Castle Green – Apprentice Boys information bus, Royal British Legion stand, historical re-enactment groups, 11am – 5pm;
  • Castle Green stage – Purple Heather, 11am – 12noon; Willie Drennan Folk Group and Kirkharra Dancers, 2pm – 4pm;
  • Market Place – CWA Brass Band, 11am – 12noon; Johnston Star Flute Band, 3rd Carrick Brass Band, 2.30pm – 4.30pm;
  • Big Lamp – Sir Henry Ingelsby Fife and Drum, Schomberg Fife and Drum and Kirkharra Dancers, 10am – 12noon;
  • Town Hall Jubilee Room – Lagan Valley Society exhibition, 10am – 5pm;
  • Castle car park – Children’s entertainment zone, 11am – 4.30pm;
  • Town Hall courtyard – Lambeg drum competition, 2pm – 4pm.
