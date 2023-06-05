Thousands of people are expected in Carrickfergus this Saturday (June 10) for what the organisers say will be one of the biggest King William landing pageants in recent years.

The Royal Landing Festiva,l set against the backdrop of the town’s medieval castle, will include parades, historical re-enactment, music and family entertainment.

In a statement the organisers said: “We are pleased to announce that this year’s pageant will be the biggest in many years with 30 bands and over 30 lodges taking part in the main parade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will have a wealth of children’s entertainment, musical performances, and cultural activities throughout the day and of course the historical landing of King William III and parade.”

The organisers of the Royal Landing Festival are expecting 10,000 spectators.

As well as 4,000 participants, the long-running Orange pageant. which marks the landing of King William at Carrickfergus on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, is expected to draw an estimated 10,000 spectators.

Traffic diversions will be in place during the course of the event running from 10am until 5.00pm.

The main parade will leave from Woodburn Playing Fields at 12.30 following a route through the town centre to the harbour area, which is the location for the historical re-enactment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘royal’ visitor will be welcomed at King William Pier at 1.30pm before the parade continues to Marine Gardens. The return parade to Woodburn will leave the waterfront gardens at 4.15pm.

The festival programme also includes the following: