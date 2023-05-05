Register
Carrickfergus Museum showcasing striking photographic exhibition by teenagers

A photographic exhibition showcasing the creative talents of teenagers has opened in Carrickfergus Museum.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:50 BST

This display is the result of a partnership programme between Mid and East Antrim Council, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and the Loneliness Network.

Teenagers from across the borough were invited to take part in a series of photography workshops, which encouraged connection to the outdoor environment.

Part of the council’s Parks and Open Spaces programme, supported by the Museums and Heritage Servicel, the project was delivered by Larne photographer Bernie Mcallister from Argyll Images.

Participants attending the launch of the exhibition at Carrick Museum.Participants attending the launch of the exhibition at Carrick Museum.
Participants attending the launch of the exhibition at Carrick Museum.

Participants, ranging from 11- 18years of age, were encouraged to explore the connections between built heritage and the landscape – and to get imaginative with their cameras.

The initiative also encouraged participants to make connections with each other and it benefitted from collaboration with the Mae Murray Foundation, which supported the attendance of disabled young people.

Marjorie Hawkins, chairperson of Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network, said “We are delighted to work with the different departments in council and the incredible local young people who took part in the Natural Connections Project. The project has been a journey of exploration and an example to all young people that you can achieve and contribute positively to the community.

"This project was incredibly successful at engaging young people in the borough and building relationships. The exhibition allows them the opportunity to showcase their hard work for the wider community to enjoy.”

Launching the exhibition are William Smith (cutting the ribbon), Denise McVeigh and Shirin Murphy.Launching the exhibition are William Smith (cutting the ribbon), Denise McVeigh and Shirin Murphy.
Launching the exhibition are William Smith (cutting the ribbon), Denise McVeigh and Shirin Murphy.
All involved are said to be delighted to see the best of their work being showcased at the exhibition which runs until May 30 (open Mon-Sat 10am – 4pm).

Angela Brown, Robbie Reid and Quinn Brown at the Antrim Street display.Angela Brown, Robbie Reid and Quinn Brown at the Antrim Street display.
Angela Brown, Robbie Reid and Quinn Brown at the Antrim Street display.
