Carrickfergus pedestrian left in 'complete state of shock' after guttering fell, council told
Speaking at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Councll’s Environment and Economy meeting last week, Carrickfergus Castle Ulster Unionist Councillor Robin Stewart said there had been “nearly a very serious accident when part of a roof and guttering almost hit a pedestrian”.
Cllr Stewart explained it had fallen from what he described as “a dilapidated building”. “He was in a complete state of shock,” he suggested.
Cllr Stewart claimed the unlet premises were what he described as “going to rack and ruin”. He added: “Someone is going to be killed if we do not pull our finger out and get something done.”
A post on social media said that a “significant amount of debris” had fallen onto the street. Cllr Stewart praised the council’s prompt response to the incident saying staff had responded “within minutes”.
Paul Duffy, the council’s acting director of development, stated: “Building control staff were out on site quite quickly and contacted the property owner.”
Larne Lough DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen said he could “fully understand” Cllr Stewart’s “frustration”. “In Larne, Dunluce Street has been closed to traffic for over a year around the same issue of derelict buildings. Businesses are suffering on a daily basis. They are at the end of their tether. At the end of the day, something needs to be done. ”
He welcomed any pressure council could put on owners to make buildings safe in order to keep streets open.
Mr Duffy said a court order has been served on a Dunluce Street property owner who has been given three months to undertake repair work. “If they do not undertake the work, then council can intervene. Unfortunately it is a long drawn-out process,” he added.
He went on to say a report will be brought to the next committee meeting.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter