A musical written by a Carrickfergus teenager has raised more than £2,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Keira Aiken’s ‘Bully – A New Musical’ was staged at the McNeill Theatre in Larne earlier this year by Uplift Performing Arts Company.

Keira (16), a pupil at Belfast High School, wrote and composed ‘Bully’ when she was only 14 years old. The production was a modern-day adaptation of the 1990s bestselling book, ‘Bully’, by children’s author, Yvonne Coppard, which deals with bullying and its consequences for bullies and their victims.

Recently, Keira, along with Ryan Moffett and Sophie Grier from Uplift Performing Arts, met up with Stefani Mearns, NSPCC NI’s supporter fundraising manager, to present the charity with a cheque for £2,270.56.

Stefani Mearns (left), NSPCC NI fundraising supporter manager, receives a cheque for £2,270.56 from Ryan Moffett and Sophie Grier from Uplift Performing Arts and writer and composer, Keira Aiken. Photo submitted by NSPCC NI.

Keira said: “I still can’t quite believe that something I wrote has been performed on stage. It has been a wonderful experience and I definitely want to keep on writing. I would like my next project to be something that I’ve completely come up with myself - something original.

“I can’t thank Ryan and the team from Uplift enough for having confidence in me and bringing my work to life. And also my mum and dad and little brothers for all of their support and help. I couldn’t have done this without them. They are my biggest cheerleaders.”

Young People

Keira added: “When author Yvonne Coppard gave me permission to adapt her book for a not-for-profit performance, I immediately thought of the NSPCC and the work the charity does to help young people who are being bullied.”

The NSPCC works to support children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives and to protect those at risk.

Thanking Keira for her support, Stefani Mearns said: “We are also very much in awe of her incredible talent. To adapt a book and compose a musical at only 14-years-old, is an outstanding achievement.

“Bullying affects many young people and Keira’s sensitive handling of the subject highlighted the importance of talking to someone and asking for help if you, or someone you know is being bullied.

“’Bully – A New Musical’ is an outstanding production and the money raised by Keira and Uplift Performing Arts will help NSPCC Northern Ireland be there at all times for all children.”

