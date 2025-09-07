Northern Ireland’s luxury tourism profile has been given a global boost with the inclusion of prestigious north coast hotel Dunluce Lodge in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As this is only the second property in Northern Ireland to be recognised, it marks a significant milestone not just for the Causeway coast area but also for Valor Hospitality, the global management company behind the project.

Valor Hospitality confirmed both Dunluce Lodge and Seaton House, a five-star hotel located just yards from the 18th green at the iconic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, have been included in the exclusive portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaton House and Dunluce Lodge, which overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush, have both been visited, verified and vetted to secure their enviable position in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio.

The courtyard area of Dunluce Lodge. Picture: Nick Callaghan Photography

With 620 hotels in more than 90 countries across the world, it is designed to offer secluded, discrete options with the highest standards of luxury and guest wellbeing.

Dunluce Lodge, boasts 35 luxury suites, including eight in The Stookan, its private home for larger groups, together with a restaurant serving à la carte dining and tasting menus, a wine vault, intimate spa and private dining spaces.

It also offers an onsite putting green and complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and to the clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunluce Lodge has been included in the exclusive luxury portfolio, Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Picture: Nick Callaghan Photography

Euan McGlashan, chief executive, Valor Hospitality said: “It’s an honour Small Luxury Hotels of the World has included both of these wonderful hotels in its portfolio.

"To be on a global platform like this, having only opened six months ago, is a true testament to the distinct sense of place both hotels offer. We’re proud to see our guest experience is so highly valued in such a short period of time.”

Jonathan Harper, managing partner Links Collection said: “Both Dunluce Lodge and Seaton House offer golfers the perfect European setting for unforgettable breaks.

"This recognition from Small Luxury Hotels of the World is testament to both the genuine Irish and Scottish hospitality on display at both venues. Guests at either venue will enjoy wonderful getaways in two truly iconic venues with so many unique offerings to explore.”

The only other property in Northern Ireland to be included on the prestigious list is Culloden Estate and Spa.