Searching for a ‘loved-up and idyllic weekend away’? Then head to Portstewart – that’s according to Hello! magazine anyway.

The glossy magazine has included the north coast town in its list of the 10 most romantic towns in the UK.

According to Hello! “One of the best ways to rest and recharge the batteries is by taking a trip with a loved one.

"It's good for the soul to have a change of scenery from time to time, particularly if it encourages long walks outdoors to embrace nature or an endless stretch of coast.”

Would Portstewart be in your top 10? CREDIT NI WORLD

Hello! included Portstewart in its top 10 saying: If crossing the Irish Sea is on your agenda for your romantic escape, what better choice than the small port town of Portstewart?

"Portstewart Strand and Barmouth Wildlife Reserve specifically offer a sweeping stretch of beautiful coastlines, hiking trails and surfing spots – ideal for those who like to blend relaxation and action with some thrill-seeking sports on their trips.”