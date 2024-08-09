Charis charity relaunch family fun day and nature walk at Henry Brothers Nature Reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charis Cancer Care has relaunched its annual family fun day and walk and this year it will take place in a brand new and exclusive location.

For this year’s walk, Charis Cancer Care has been given exclusive access to Henry Brothers Nature Reserve, Moneymore Road, Magherafelt to hold its family fun day and nature walk on September 14.

Henry Brothers have recently been honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development, due in part to the formation of the 27-acre Nature Reserve that regularly hosts school visits from all across NI.

Ian Henry, CR Director from Henry Brothers said: “We are delighted to welcome Charis to our nature reserve on 14 th September. As long-term supporters of the much-loved local charity, we know that they need support from the general public and businesses to continue their great work with people on their cancer journey.”

Henry Brothers Nature Reserve where the family fun day and nature walk will take place. Credit: Submitted

The walk and fun day on Saturday 14 th September is an opportunity for the people of Mid Ulster and beyond to experience the unique venue, explore the woodlands and the spectacular views over Magherafelt and beyond, all whilst raising vital funds for Charis at the same time.

The walk opens at 12.30pm running to 4pm (last registration at 2.30pm) with two options available. A shorter 1 mile walk or a longer 2.5 mile walk, suitable for little legs and buggies or a longer 2.5 mile walk for those who

want to explore more of the reserve and happy with some less walked routes!

There will be lots of family friendly activities also available including a petting farm, face painter, nature hunt and of course an opportunity to purchase some ice cream or coffee from local traders.

Joan who recently attended Charis after developing breast cancer, works for the Northern Health Trust, and calls Charis “a sanctuary, where everything is so incredibly personal.”

She said: “I contacted Charis on the Thursday and by Tuesday I saw my counsellor and it was then the floodgates opened, on feelings and emotions which I had kept a lid on for so long.

“After counselling I then had a reflexology session with one of Charis therapists and to be able to have the reflexology after counselling helps to clear up the broken glass and the path is clear for when you walk out the door. I can also sit for an hour or two overlooking the beautiful Lough Fea with a cup of tea, I never feel rushed, and it feels like my own personal space.”

Charis offers a range of services to support with the emotional, physical and psychological impact of cancer to those going through cancer, their family and those bereaved by cancer.

It relies on the generosity of the public and local businesses and communities to fund their much-needed services. One session of counselling or complementary therapy costs the organisation £45. The walk will help to raise much needed funds for services for people from across Northern Ireland on their cancer journey.

Registration for the event is £10 per adult and children are free.

To register for the event visit the Charis website www.chariscancercare.org or telephone 07596 330258.