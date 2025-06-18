The Greenisland man behind a charity wrestling night has thanked everyone who supported the event after it raised over £1000 for Northern Ireland Hospice.

The Charity Slam, organised by Chris Mercer, took place at the Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre on June 7.

Chris, whose idea for the show arose from a lifelong passion for the sport, outlined how the charity night had three aims from the outset: to raise money for a worthwhile cause, to connect the sport of amateur wrestling with the art of professional wrestling, and to showcase the power of community and the talent that Northern Ireland has to offer.

"This event would be nothing without partnerships with our chosen charity the NI Hospice, the Carrickfergus Barbarians amateur wrestling club, and Northern Ireland Pro Wrestling,” Chris said.

Charity Slam organiser Chris Mercer presents a cheque for £1010 to NI Hospice. Photo: Chris Mercer

“Community events demonstrate the best in humanity when people decide to come together for the betterment of others. The Charity Slam demonstrated just this when over 140 people from a range of communities and backgrounds came together to celebrate the work of the NI Hospice, raising £1010 in the process.

"Our wee country has so many things going for it. One of those things is the calibre of both amateur and professional wrestlers who train daily to better themselves and chase their dreams.”

The event also allowed both the amateur wrestling and professional wrestling community to share a platform. “Both amateur and professional wrestling are incredible tools for raising aspirations for young people within the community,” Chris added.

"Amateur wrestling is the oldest sport in existence and is an incredible tool for the comprehensive development of physical and mental attributes. [It is] also one of the most inclusive sports in the world, yet rarely receives the recognition of its ability to achieve positive community outcomes. I think this needs to change.

Due to a phenomenal demand for tickets, the inaugural Charity Slam was moved to the Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre. Photo: Chris Mercer

"Professional wrestling is another industry rarely regarded as having the ability to raise aspirations. It offers individuals the opportunity to develop a range of hard and soft skills both inside and outside the ring, including gaining experience in acting, screen writing, refereeing, set design, joinery, marketing, graphic design, community development, coaching, accounting, TV production – the list goes on.

“Let's talk more about the positive impact of wrestling within the community!”