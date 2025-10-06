A Co Armagh man, who jumped out of his vehicle and ran off from police, was over the drink driving limit, a court hears.

Bradley Stewart, aged 20, from Maynooth Heights, Richhill, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with driving with excess alcohol and no insurance.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

At 1.25am on August 30 this year police spotted a grey Ford Mondeo turn into Arthur Avenue, Portadown and park. “Police witnessed the driver of the vehicle jump out and run away in an attempt to evade police,” a Prosecutor said.

Police caught Stewart who admitted to driving the vehicle and the key in his possession. Police checks showed the vehicle wasn’t insured. However Stewart said he believed it was insured as it was his boss’s vehicle that he uses for work.

When speaking to Stewart they noted a smell of alcohol coming from his breath and the defendant admitted he “had a couple of pints” earlier that evening.

He failed a preliminary breath test and a later evidential breath test provided a lower reading of 44 micrograms of alcohol to breath. In NI, the legal alcohol limits for drivers are 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Stewart’s barrister said her client went for a meal after work with colleagues and had a “few pints” and thought he was okay to drive.

"He clearly wasn’t and when he saw police he panicked. His reading was relatively low," she said, adding he is a third year electrical apprentice.

"He has one year left and this will have a huge impact for him to travel for work,” she said, adding his employer is sourcing lifts for him to the Republic of Ireland where he carries out his work.

"He lives at home with his mother. He has a record but this is his first for drink driving," said the barrister, adding her client made admissions to police from the beginning.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan pointed out that his mum was attending court with Stewart. “I am sure your mother is appalled at being here and at the stupid mistake you have made,” he said.

He banned Stewart from driving for 12 months for drink driving and six months for no insurance, concurrent. Plus he was fined £150 on each charge.