A Coleraine actor spearheading the Save the Riverside Theatre Coleraine campaign has been to Stormont to discuss the future of arts funding in Northern Ireland.

The SDLP-hosted discussion on June 17 brought together campaigners like Steven Millar from Coleraine and arts advocates to consult on the urgent need for increased and sustainable funding for the arts in Northern Ireland.

Mr Millar used the opportunity to speak directly to Matthew O’Toole MLA and SDLP representatives about the critical importance of keeping the Riverside Theatre open, and made clear that Ulster University’s decision to withdraw operational funding, without proper public consultation, has directly placed the venue at risk of closure.

Mr Millar said: “Proper funding for the arts isn’t a luxury – i’s essential for the well-being and future of our communities. The Riverside Theatre is a vital civic and cultural asset that must be protected for generations to come. The decision by Ulster University to abandon this venue without a viable transition plan is simply unacceptable.”