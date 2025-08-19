A talented Coleraine teen has beaten off competition from 1,000 other performers to dance her way to the final of the UK Young Dancer programme.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claudia Hunt from Coleraine, representing the Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama (17-19 Theatre Category), made it through to the final following months of mentoring by some of the UK’s leading proponents of Classical and Theatrical Dance including Olivier Award-winning choreographer, theatre director and original Strictly Come Dancing judge, Dame Arlene Phillips.

The final of the programme will take place on September 7 at the iconic Royal Opera House in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2023, UK Young Dancer is a non-profit initiative designed to discover and nurture the most promising young dancers across the UK.

Coleraine teen Claudia Hunt is preparing to compete in the final of UK Young Dancer in London's Covent Garden. CREDIT CLAUDIA HUNT

UK Young Dancer programme offer asspiring dancers the chance to train directly with industry professionals, including West End choreographers and Royal Ballet principals. This hands-on approach is unique, providing mentorship and training at every stage of the programme.

The programme is divided into two separate sections – The Leanne Benjamin AM OBE UK Classical Young Dancer 2025 and The Dame Arlene Phillips UK Theatre Young Dancer 2025 – and are open to all dancers across the UK from the ages of 14-19. The aim of the programme is to find raw talent, identify excellent technique and that little bit of something extra that makes a dancer an amazing artist.

The final will take place at The Clore Studio Theatre at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. The winners will receive £1000 and a £500 voucher from Freed of London and the two runners up receive £500 each and a £250 voucher from Freed of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine teen Claudia Hunt is preparing to compete in the final of UK Young Dancer in London's Covent Garden. CREDIT CLAUDIA HUNT

Dame Arlene Phillips said: “I am so proud of the UK Young Dancer programme, now in its third year. Having worked with the 2025 finalists I am so excited to how they bring their narrative to the Royal Opera House in September.

"I am thrilled to see dancers who have been finalists for all three years and how they have improved and developed during their UKYD journey. UKYD provides a pathway to the profession, it is not a battle against everyone else in the room, it is a coming together to tell your own story through dance.”

Coleraine’s Claudia said: “I’ve dreamt about dancing on a stage in London all my life, to get this opportunity is just incredible and I hope to give the best performance that I can.

"To have made it to the last 20 in the UK is mind blowing and I’m just going to enjoy every minute of this journey!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine teen Claudia Hunt is preparing to compete in the final of UK Young Dancer in London's Covent Garden. CREDIT CLAUDIA HUNT

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.