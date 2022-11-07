The Bolton lad, who has strong family links to Northern Ireland, announced his return to stand up during the launch of the new I’m A Celebrity … Get me Out of Here on Saturday night.

It will be his first tour in 12 years after he announced a break from touring due to family commitments.

The star of Car Share and Phoenix Nights will be performing in Belfast’s SSE Arena on February 23 and 24, 2023. He will also be at the 3Arena in Dublin on April 6 and 7.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Peter Kay begins his tour on 2 December at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting arenas in Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Dublin before wrapping up in August

On his official website the comedian told a sign saying, ‘Better late than never’ and described a ticket to his shows as an ‘ideal Christmas gift’.

It will be Kay’s first live tour since 2010.

