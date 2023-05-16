Poignant tributes have been paid to Ballyclare man Connor McGrugan after he passed away in hospital on May 12 following a road traffic collision in the town over the bank holiday weekend.

Connor McGrugan.

The collision, involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle, occurred in the Templepatrick Road area at around 4.35pm on Sunday, May 7.

A post on the Funeral Times site described Mr McGrugan as the “dearly loved son of Diane, devoted father of Sophia, loving partner of Torii, brother of Catherine and partner Barry, uncle of Charlie and Ellie, grandson of William and Sheila, nephew of Mervyn and Carole, cousin of Jordan and Amy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The father-of-one was employed at Diamond Trucks in Mallusk.

The firm has paid tribute to their “esteemed colleague” on social media.

Posting on the company’s Facebook page on Monday, May 15, a spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our much loved and esteemed colleague, Connor McGrugan.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to Connor’s mother, sister, partner and daughter and wider circle of family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues and friends here at Diamond Trucks, and further afield throughout the Renault Trucks network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a mark of respect, Diamond Trucks’ Mallusk depot will be closed on Wednesday, May 17 until 1pm.”

Responding to the news, one person said: “This is terrible news. He was one of life's true gentlemen. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He will certainly be missed.”

Another person stated: “So sorry to hear this. Praying for the family and friends at this time.”

A Ballyclare resident added: “Thoughts and prayers are with the family” while another said the news was “heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A funeral service will be held in Lylehill Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Wednesday, May 17) at 10.30am, followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.