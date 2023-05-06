Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
14 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
18 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
20 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
1 day ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Coronation celebrations: big-screen events at Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has planted royal coronation floral displays at key locations to celebrate today’s (Saturday’s) historic events at Westminster Abbey.

By The Newsroom
Published 6th May 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 10:29 BST

Seasonal planting with the official coronation emblem in the centre has taken place at Ballymena’s Larne Link Road, Church Street 3.

Off the Millbrook roundabout on the A8 towards Larne, the floral selection was specifically chosen to mirror the official emblem and features red dahlia, white argyranthemum and blue aubrieta.

And in Carrickfergus there is a similar tribute, off Marine Highway close to the medieval castle.

Most Popular
Keep your eyes peeled for the blossoming displaysKeep your eyes peeled for the blossoming displays
Keep your eyes peeled for the blossoming displays

In addition, Coronation trees will also be planted to mark the occasion in the three towns.

Council’s Coronation Working Group has organised a host of activities including lighting up of key buildings in the borough.

Today (from 10am) there are big-screen broadcasts of the Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla at People’s Park in Ballymena, Town Park in Larne, and Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus.

The venues also have arts and crafts, face painting, balloon modelling, circus skills workshops, inflatables, dance activities, laser tag and children’s shows (available activities will vary depending on location).

Read More
King Charles Coronation: Full order of service announced for Westminster ceremon...

On Sunday (May 7), St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will be the location for an afternoon ‘Coronation Community Service’ at 3pm and on Monday (May 8) members of the public are also invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves.

Related topics:LarneCarrickfergusCharles IIIWestminster AbbeyCoronation