Council advice for latest strike action

This further period of industrial action began on April 27 and is due to take place until May 10.

Bin Collections

Council say that while no bin collections can be guaranteed during the strike period, residents are asked to leave their bins out on their normal day until 9pm.

“They will be emptied where there are sufficient crews to deliver a service.

“If your bin is not emptied residents are asked to take their bins back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day.”

Household Recycling Centres

Some Household Recycling Centres will be impacted by the strike action.

Residents are asked to check the Council’s website for more information before attending their local centre.

Public toilets

All public toilets should be open as normal but this is subject to change.

Street Cleansing

A reduced service will be in operation.

Extra bins have been placed at coastal areas.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council said: “Please take responsibility for your waste and help us keep the area as clean as possible by taking your rubbish home with you where bins are at capacity.”

The strike action relates to a dispute over 2021-2022 pay.