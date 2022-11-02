Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is to submit a bid to host Armed Forces Day 2024.

The council wishes to host the annual event in the borough at Hazelbank Park and Jordanstown Loughshore Park in Newtownabbey.

A report to councillors says: “The proximity of both locations to open water is a significant asset for this event and enables full participation from all services as well as land, water and air-based activity.”

Jordanstown Loughshore Park. Image by Google

Previously, the local authority hosted Armed Forces Day in June 2016 at Antrim Castle Gardens and Antrim Stadium.

It is organised by the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association in Northern Ireland (RFCA NI). Every year, the event is held in the United Kingdom to celebrate the service of personnel in the British Armed Forces both past and present.

Proposing that Antrim and Newtownabbey submits a bid at a meeting of the borough council on Monday evening, Airport Ulster Unionist Alderman Paul Michael BEM said: “It is a great opportunity once again to see the support they have.”

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said he was “delighted to second” the proposal.

Alderman Paul Michael BEM

“It is a great honour if we can get this again, Armed Forces Day is a great event. I fully welcome this coming forward.”

In June 2021, Mid and East Antrim hosted Armed Forces Day celebrations in Carrickfergus where the flag was hoisted at a civic ceremony by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, David McCorkell and attended by representatives of the Armed Forces. A “socially distanced” afternoon of activities included a display from the RAF Red Arrows.

