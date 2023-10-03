Councillors unimpressed with proposed names for two new Ballyclare developments
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council was asked to select a name for a residential development of 133 dwellings at Ballyeaston Road, Ballyclare, at a recent meeting. Councillors rejected suggestions of Paper Mill, The Grange and Elm Dene.
Ballyclare DUP Councillor Jeannie Archibald Brown proposed the developer seeks the views of the Ballyclare district electoral area members to “find a solution”. Thisl was seconded by Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Cllr Vera McWilliam.
Councillors also turned down three name suggestions for a new social housing development in Antrim. The names proposed were Fountain Hill Gardens, Fountain Hill Drive and Fountain Hill Way.
The Choice Housing development consists of 34 new homes comprising of detached and semi-detached houses and apartments.
Antrim Ulster Unionist Cllr Leah Smyth proposed the option Fountain Hill Drive. Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch said that she was going to propose Fountain Hill Gardens.
“We want to move forward to being a Botanical Borough. I just thought Gardens would have encapsulated that.”
Antrim DUP Ald John Smyth proposed returning to the developer to request further suggestions. “I think they could have done a better job with the names,” he stated.
Cllr Smyth commented: “I am happy to second Ald Smyth’s proposal. I would not really be happy with anything other than Drive.
“They could have been better than they have given,” she remarked.
Ballyclare Alliance Ald Lewis Boyle proposed the name Primrose Hill for a residential development off Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare, comprised of 99 detached and semi-detached houses.
However, Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown said: “I do not think I am happy to second that. My suggestion would have been Elder Vale. There is a local business, not local to that site, but in the area, Primrose Hill. I would just worry that would cause some confusion.”
Ald Boyle said he was not aware of the business in question and retracted his proposal and seconded the suggestion of Elder Vale.
In response to notification of disposal of land at New Lodge Road, in Antrim, by the Department for Communities, DUP Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM asked if it could be used for biodiversity. Cllr Smyth said she was “happy to second”.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter