A Co Armagh man has climbed the world’s highest freestanding mountain to mark what would have been the 40th birthday of his brother, who lived with muscular dystrophy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Wright, aged 36, from Craigavon and his friends Anthony Rice (35) and Jordan Nelson (34) took on the challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The trio have raised more than £20,000, including Gift Aid, in memory of Scott’s older brother, Neil, who lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and sadly passed away in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year would have been Neil’s 40th birthday and by trekking in his honour, the effort of Scott and his friends will help to support people in Northern Ireland living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

Scott Wright at the summit of Kilimanjaro.

"I love to travel and have always been inspired to see as much of the world as possible for my brother Neil, because this is something he wasn’t able to do,” explained Scott.

"Ten years ago, to mark what would have been Neil’s 30th birthday, I walked the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco as this was his dream and he never got to do it.

"Neil would have turned 40 next month, and I wanted to do something that matched his bravery and determination as a tribute to him. That’s when I decided to do the Kilimanjaro trek with Muscular Dystrophy UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy when he was seven. He died in February 2007, aged 22.

Neil Wright, who lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and died in 2007 aged 22.

“Neil brought the life to any room,” said Scott. “He was known for his one liners and smart comebacks, always laughing and joking. But he was also very empathetic, always thinking about other people. I remember he used to make sure our mum prepared a Sunday dinner for me before I headed back to university each week so that I had one good meal!”

A staunch Manchester United supporter, Neil loved football, whether it was supporting his team, playing wheelchair football or enjoying FIFA on his PlayStation.

"Neil was looked up to a lot by the younger boys in his wheelchair football group for his can-do, will-do attitude,” Scott said. “He never let his condition hold him back and despite all the challenges he faced, his determination, infectious smile and zest for life was always there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Rice, Jordan Nelson and Scott Wright celebrate at the summit of Kilimanjaro.

"He taught me the true meaning of courage and perseverance, and I carry his memory with me every day. That’s why I wanted to do this challenge. Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro wasn’t just about reaching the summit; it was about honouring Neil’s memory in the most meaningful way and making a tangible difference to others living with muscular dystrophy.”

“Neil’s 40th birthday is a poignant reminder of the milestones he will never reach, but it’s also an opportunity for us to come together and make a positive impact in his memory. Anthony, Jordan and I wanted to raise as much as possible to support other people living with a condition like Neil’s and help fund research into treatments. Thanks to everyone’s kindness and generosity, we’ve exceeded our original £15,000 fundraising target, which we’re thrilled about.