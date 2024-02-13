Register
BREAKING

Credit Union Art Competition: success for young Larne and Antrim artists

Two young Co Antrim artists have been announced as winners in the the Irish League of Credit Unions’ (ILCU) much-anticipated 2023 Art Competition.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Feb 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Morgan Steele of Larne Credit Union was successful in the seven years and under (AN) category, while Naoishe Johnston of Antrim Credit Union triumphed in the 14–17-year-old (AN) category.

This year's competition, themed ‘My Community & Me’, inspired entrants to explore and express their unique perspectives on their local communities – be it the people, the daily scenery, or the sense of belonging.

Each year, over 30,000 talented children and adults from credit unions across Ireland submit their entries into the long-running competition.

Most Popular
Martin Busch, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Morgan Steele of Larne Credit Union, winner of the 7 years and under (AN) category, and MC Grainne McElwain at the 2023 Credit Union Art Competition prize giving in Croke Park. Photo: Robbie Reynolds PhotographyMartin Busch, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Morgan Steele of Larne Credit Union, winner of the 7 years and under (AN) category, and MC Grainne McElwain at the 2023 Credit Union Art Competition prize giving in Croke Park. Photo: Robbie Reynolds Photography
Martin Busch, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Morgan Steele of Larne Credit Union, winner of the 7 years and under (AN) category, and MC Grainne McElwain at the 2023 Credit Union Art Competition prize giving in Croke Park. Photo: Robbie Reynolds Photography

The final, hosted by Grainne McElwain, was held in Dublin’s Croke Park, where the winners and runners up of each category (both General and Additional Needs) and their families were invited to attend a prizegiving.

Read More
Carrickfergus Library: Turning Heads project 'aims to challenge stereotypes'

Martin Busch, ILCU president, said “We were delighted to welcome all the finalists to Croke Park for another exciting final as we celebrate our 40th year of the Credit Union Art Competition.

"The standard of entries we receive never fails to amaze us. The Art Competition is a fantastic way to view the talent and creativity across Ireland.”

Martin Busch, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Naoishe Johnston of Antrim Credit Union, winner of the 14–17-year-old (AN) category and MC Grainne McElwain. Photo by: Robbie Reynolds PhotographyMartin Busch, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Naoishe Johnston of Antrim Credit Union, winner of the 14–17-year-old (AN) category and MC Grainne McElwain. Photo by: Robbie Reynolds Photography
Martin Busch, president of the Irish League of Credit Unions, Naoishe Johnston of Antrim Credit Union, winner of the 14–17-year-old (AN) category and MC Grainne McElwain. Photo by: Robbie Reynolds Photography

The Credit Union Art Competition is dedicated to supporting and developing the arts in Irish society.

Martin continued “We wholeheartedly congratulate the winners for their outstanding achievements and extend our appreciation to all of the participants for generously sharing their remarkable artistic talents and their creative and unique perspectives on their communities.”

Related topics:AntrimLarneIreland