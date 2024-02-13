Credit Union Art Competition: success for young Larne and Antrim artists
Morgan Steele of Larne Credit Union was successful in the seven years and under (AN) category, while Naoishe Johnston of Antrim Credit Union triumphed in the 14–17-year-old (AN) category.
This year's competition, themed ‘My Community & Me’, inspired entrants to explore and express their unique perspectives on their local communities – be it the people, the daily scenery, or the sense of belonging.
Each year, over 30,000 talented children and adults from credit unions across Ireland submit their entries into the long-running competition.
The final, hosted by Grainne McElwain, was held in Dublin’s Croke Park, where the winners and runners up of each category (both General and Additional Needs) and their families were invited to attend a prizegiving.
Martin Busch, ILCU president, said “We were delighted to welcome all the finalists to Croke Park for another exciting final as we celebrate our 40th year of the Credit Union Art Competition.
"The standard of entries we receive never fails to amaze us. The Art Competition is a fantastic way to view the talent and creativity across Ireland.”
The Credit Union Art Competition is dedicated to supporting and developing the arts in Irish society.
Martin continued “We wholeheartedly congratulate the winners for their outstanding achievements and extend our appreciation to all of the participants for generously sharing their remarkable artistic talents and their creative and unique perspectives on their communities.”