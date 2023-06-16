A decision on the redevelopment of a site in Whitehead for apartments was deferred at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday for a visit.

Councillors were told of the proposed demolition of three properties and “dilapidated” outbuildings at Windsor Avenue and the construction of 24 new homes.

The site is located between Windsor Avenue, Malone Avenue and Kings Road. The proposal is for a new-build four-storey apartment block of 20 units, the conversion of an existing dwelling to three apartments and the construction of a standalone two-storey apartment. The proposal includes 14 car parking spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary McGuinness, council’s principal planning officer, said the recommendation is to approve the application, the main four-storey block would “not be out of context” in the area and the finish is “acceptable”.

An artist's impression of the proposed apartments. Image submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He reported receipt of 43 objections to the proposal and one letter of support. Concerns were expressed regarding traffic, potential for over-development and sewerage which Mr McGuinness said had been dealt with through proposal amendments.

Speaking at the meeting, East Antrim Alliance MLA Danny Donnelly, having met with residents, said he feels they have “a valid claim” and the proposed development would “impact on a conservation area”.

He claimed the planned car parking provision of 14 spaces would be “sub-standard” and provision should be 41.5 instead for a development of this size. Other parking spaces in the vicinity, he stated, are required for staff and patient use at the health centre and at the community association car park.

Conservation Area

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The area plan states it it important to protect the character of the conservation area,” he added. He also expressed concern over density and height of the proposed building in relation to the surrounding area.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid asked if the objections related to the original proposal before it was reduced to 24 units.

John Eversley, who said he was speaking on behalf of residents in Whitehead, stated: “People do feel very strongly about it. We have had a couple of public meetings about it.

“We are concerned about the density of the site. Up to 64 people could be living in these 24 dwellings. This density is eight times the surrounding area. We do not think that is in keeping with the character of the area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also reported height concerns with the building potentially reaching 13 metres and spoke of the possibility of “congested and dangerous” parking in the area.

“It is inappropriate to say that the health centre car park is available. There are also concerns about surface water. It is definitely an issue.”

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown asked if there is any “documented history” of flooding within the area. Mr Eversley replied there is “photographic evidence”.

Planning agent Matt Kennedy told the meeting the application has been “reduced significantly in scale” to reduce concerns. “Originally, the scheme was for 33 units. The scheme provides 18 parking spaces for 24 apartments.” He pointed out there are parking spaces outside the bakery nearby. “There is a significant need for social housing in this area. I believe this proposal meets that need.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ald Reid asked for confirmation there are 18 parking spaces. He was informed there are four spaces outside the bakery and 14 at the development.