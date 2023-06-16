Register
Carrickfergus play park opening coincides with the completion of 34 new homes

The newly refurbished Woodburn Play Park in Carrickfergus has reopened with greater emphasis on ease of access and inclusivity.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

The design of the facility was developed after a Mid and East Antrim Council community consultation process.

The Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “It is great to see the completion of this work – such an amazing resource for the local community.

"This play park has been refurbished as part of the council’s Play Investment Framework and Out to Play Strategy. This strategy and ongoing investment in play demonstrates the importance placed on play throughout the Borough.

The Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the refurbished Woodburn Play Park. Photo by: Chris NeelyThe Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, cutting the ribbon at the official opening of the refurbished Woodburn Play Park. Photo by: Chris Neely
“I am particularly delighted to see that there is a greater emphasis on ease of access and inclusivity with the inclusion of sensory equipment and other accessible pieces.

“The last few years has demonstrated the importance of access to quality outdoor spaces on the physical and mental wellbeing of our young people. This new play facility will have a significant impact on the quality of life of younger residents and I hope it is enjoyed by children and young people for many years to come.”

The refurbishment of Woodburn Play Park by the council has been supported by Connswater Housing Association.

Nadine McMahon, head of development Connswater, commented: “Play parks such as Woodburn prove a great asset to the entire community and we are delighted to work in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in contributing to this facility.

The Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, with members of the community trying out the new provision. Photo by: Chris NeelyThe Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, with members of the community trying out the new provision. Photo by: Chris Neely
"The opening coincides with the completion of 34 new build homes at Hawthorn Avenue and Connswater would like to express their gratitude to the local community and representatives who have supported them through the development of the scheme.”

The refurbishment of the park was supported by Connswater Housing Association. Photo by Chris NeelyThe refurbishment of the park was supported by Connswater Housing Association. Photo by Chris Neely
The Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, trying out the swings. Photo by: Chris NeelyThe Mayor, Ald Gerardine Mulvenna, trying out the swings. Photo by: Chris Neely
