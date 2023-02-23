Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee has voted against a proposed development in Jordanstown for the replacement of a former manse and two new houses.

Council planners had recommended approval of the application at Circular Road.

Principal planning Officer Barry Diamond told the committee meeting on Monday there were 16 letters of objection.

Among concerns raised by residents were that the former manse building should be retained, road safety and for the impact on trees and bats on the site.

Circular Road, Jordanstown. Pic: Google

Mr Diamond described the design and lay-out of the proposed development as “acceptable” saying it would not have an adverse impact on the character and amenity of neighbouring properties. There were no objections from statutory bodies.

Consultant Les Ross who was representing residents said that the manse has been unoccupied for several years. He added it is located in mature grounds and suggested the shape of the site makes it “very difficult to re-develop”.

He noted the location has been designated as an Area of Townscape Character. He went on to say “shoehorning in three big houses” will make the plots “much smaller than the average”.

The applicant’s agent planning consultant Andy Stephens said the development seeks to replace an overgrown dwelling and provide two other dwellings.

Proposed Plots

“The proposed plots are appropriate in size to the existing plots in the locality. The proposal represents an opportunity to provide additional high quality houses. This will enhance the site bringing it into positive residential use.”

The planning committee was also told redevelopment of the existing dwelling is considered to be “financially unviable”. He went on to say existing mature vegetation would be retained around the site boundaries.

However, Mr Diamond maintained “ultimately any building can be retained if there is enough money spent on it”.

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE proposed the application be refused on the grounds the demolition of the manse building would “significantly erode the character and appearance of the area”. This was seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell.

“Shoehorning dwellings into a relatively small piece of land is what is proposed,” he stated. He also commented traffic is a “problem” in the area.

Eight councillors voted in favour of the proposal with Dunsilly Sinn Fein Cllr Henry Cushinan and Antrim SDLP Cllr Roisin Lynch voting against.