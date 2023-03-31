Dundrod residents are being urged to have their say over plans for a local playpark

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is considering the potential to install a play park in the Dundrod area of the city and local residents are being urged to have their say on the plans.

Killultagh Councillor Alderman James Tinsley is encouraging people in the Dundrod area to complete an online survey about the plans.

"Local residents in and around Dundrod village had asked me about getting a play park,” explained Mr Tinsley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is a Church, School, Orange Hall and most importantly many children in around a couple of mile radius of the village but no play park.

Have your say about plans for a play park in Dundrod

"I have been working with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Dundrod Presbyterian Church, and McKinney Primary School to try to secure a new play park. We have also had two site meetings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The next stage was to help identify the need and the council will distribute a flyer that you can then scan the QR code and provide feedback.

"It only takes a few minutes but vitally important, as we need evidence to back up the need. I would also encourage grandparents that look after children at any time please also fill in the form.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has been approached to consider the need and future possibility of a play park in the Dundrod area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The purpose of this survey is to establish whether there is a need for this facility.

"It should be noted that this exercise is exploratory, at this stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Any possible progression on this project would be subject to identification and securing suitable land, planning permission and funding.”