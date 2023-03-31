Councillors raise concerns about replacing lollipop woman at a local school on a busy road

Lisburn councillors have highlighted a “duty of care” to reinstate a school crossing guide as children face a “desperate situation” of ongoing traffic dangers.

Concerns were raised at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) after parents contacted local representatives about a lollipop lady who left her post amid alleged ongoing abuse from some motorists outside St Aloysius Primary. Lisburn South DUP Councillor Andrew Ewing said: “The Ballinderry Road outside St Aloysius primary school has a lot of cars and other traffic.

“As we all know the lollipop lady is no longer in place. It is a really desperate situation.

“We have a duty of care to our citizens for the safety of their children on our roads.

Councillor Andrew Ewing raises concerns over lack of lollipop lady at school crossing

"I propose that we write to the Education Authority to have a lollipop person reinstated and to ask the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for a more permanent solution to ensure the safety of children on this busy road to their school.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Tim Mitchell added: “It is my understanding that the lollipop lady, if she had not retired, that the funding would have continued for her to stay. What I am saying is that there appears to be funding available, the money is there.”

Support for the proposal was heard throughout the chamber to contact the EA and DfI on the matter.

